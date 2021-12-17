Dry bean production workshop Jan. 6

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Dry edible bean farmers and crop advisers will have an opportunity to learn about North Dakota State University’s current production research and recommendations during NDSU Extension’s Getting-it-Right in Dry Bean Production workshop. The event will be conducted at the Norseman Hall in Portland, North Dakota, on Thursday, Jan. 6 starting with registration at 9:30 a.m. and a program at 10 a.m.

Jill Murphy, NDSU Extension agent in Traill County; Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist; and Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist, are planning and conducting this workshop to assist participants with making dry bean production decisions in preparation for and during the 2022 growing season.

The workshop topics (and speakers) include:

Variety performance, and plant growth stages and development (Kandel)

Plant establishment: row spacing, populations, planting dates, ground rolling and cover crops (Endres)

Plant nutrition, including fertilizer application timing and placement, and soil management (Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soils specialist)

Plant protection: disease management, including root and stem disease and white mold (sclerotinia); weed management, including kochia and pigweed with herbicides and cover crops (Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist, and Sam Markell, NDSU Extension plant pathologist)

Unique production management strategies (area farmer and crop consultant panel)

Market update (Dan Fuglesten, Central Valley Bean general manager)

Northarvest Bean Growers Association update (Mitch Coulter, executive director)

The Northarvest Bean Growers Association partnered with NDSU Extension to provide financial support for refreshments and the noon meal for this workshop. The association oversees promotion, research and marketing programs funded by dry bean checkoff dollars.

The event is free of charge. Preregistration is not necessary. Continuing education credits will be available for Certified Crop Advisers.