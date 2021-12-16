Prairie Business opens nominations for 2022’s Top 25 Women in Business

Andrew Weeks

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Prairie Business has opened the nomination period for its annual Top 25 Women in Business for 2022, a list that honors some of the region's most successful and noteworthy business women.

The online nomination form can be accessed at https://gfherald.wufoo.com/forms/q1lwvtmz01vojiy/

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 14, and recipients will be profiled in the March issue of the magazine.

Top 25 Women in Business is open to female business leaders in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota, whose achievements make them truly stand out in their companies and communities

Each nomination must include details of the candidate’s business accomplishments, as well as information of any civic work or volunteerism.

“Prairie Business always looks forward to receiving nominations for its Top 25 Women in Business,” said Editor Andrew Weeks. “This is a nice platform to recognize women in business, to acknowledge the good work that women from many backgrounds do every day, year after year, across the region.”

