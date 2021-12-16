Online Farmers Market Manager Course Available

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU - Dakota College at Bottineau and the North Dakota Farmers Market and Growers Association (NDFMGA) have developed an online course to assist North Dakota farmers market managers and others interested with new market ideas and ways to increase their customer base at the local farmers market.

The number of farmers markets and direct market vendors in our state has increased. In 2004 the North Dakota Farmers Market and Growers Association (NDFMGA) identified only 10 farmers markets and limited vendors in the state. Today the association has over 50 farmers markets and nearly 400 vendors across the state.

North Dakota’s farmers market managers have voiced a need for technical assistance and support to sustain and expand farmers markets to meet consumer demand in North Dakota.

Market managers are responsible for all aspects of market operations during the season, and are the main contact for customers, vendors, volunteers, health inspectors, police, city transportation, sponsors, media and more. Responsibilities include managing vendor relationships, coordinating setup and tear-down, promoting the market, operating the SNAP program, answering customer/vendor questions, and assisting with the market’s special events.

Dakota College has developed an online course to assist North Dakota farmers market managers and others interested with operating a farmer’s market in their community. This course provides ideas and ways to increase the customer and vendor base at the local farmers market.

Course has fourteen units with activities covering:

Market planning and fundamentals

Organizational management and communication,

Planning community events,

North Dakota Cottage Laws

Using the Toolkit for Farmers Markets

Managing customer relations

Elements of marketing and promotions

Food Safety practices

The course fee is only $99.00 and North Dakota Farmers Market and Growers Association (NDFMGA) is offering a Market Manager Training Scholarship for all current and new market managers who complete this course. Register by January 1, 2022 on the Dakota College at Bottineau Community Education page: www.dakotacollege.edu/explore-dcb/community-education Select the Market Manager Training Online Course from the drop-down box.

In order to receive the stipend, registration for the course must be completed by January 1, 2022. Participants will have three months to complete the course from the date of registration. Upon completion, NDFMGA will award a $400 completion scholarship. For more information please contact: Keith Knudson at 701-228-5489 or keith.a.knudson@dakotacollege.edu.