Fargo man sentenced to six years in Federal Prison for his involvement in a string of violent robberies

FARGO - U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter D. Welte sentenced Zachary Mitchell, Fargo, ND, to 72 months in federal prison for Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery.

Chief Judge Welte also sentenced Mitchell to 3 years supervised release and a $100 Special Assessment. On June 6, 2019, Mitchell and a group of young males and one female robbed a customer of commercial sex. Mitchell’s co-defendants posted an advertisement on “Skip the Games” promoting prostitution with adult women. The victim arranged to meet an individual for the purpose of commercial sex at an apartment building in Fargo. Using dangerous weapons, Mitchell and his co-defendants robbed the commercial sex customer by threats of force and actual force after he arrived at the apartment building just after midnight.

The defendants sought to take advantage of a customer of commercial sex whom they believed would be unwilling to go to law enforcement if he was robbed, but fortunately the victim called 911 immediately following the robbery. Several of Mitchell’s co-defendants were indicted in North Dakota and pleaded guilty:

• JORDAN KRAFT: Pleaded guilty to One Count Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Robbery, pending sentencing.

• SHELTON MOSEBY, IV: Pleaded guilty to One Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• TEAJAHA GRANDER: Pleaded guilty to One Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 2 years in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• TATYANNA GRANDER: Pleaded guilty to One Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• TEON BERRY: Pleaded guilty to One Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• JACOBY LEE: Pleaded guilty to One Count of Interference with Commerce by Threats or Violence—Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 7 years in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• HARLEIGH HAUGEN: Pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Robbery, sentenced to 45 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release. This case was investigated by the Fargo Police Department and the Homeland Security Investigation and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Puhl assigned to the case.