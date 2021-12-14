Community and Youth Surveys ends this Friday

DEVILS LAKE - North Central Planning Council is doing Community and Youth Surveys are being done right now and conclude this Friday, December 17.

The survey is in part to assist North Central Planning Council, who was able to secure Federal COVID dollars for helping communities come back from COVID, to learn more about the needs and wants of Ramsey County residents by deploying these surveys.

According to the council, the feedback generated through these surveys will support the creation of a vision, strategy, and action plan to support economic and community development. Two survey links available for Youth age 13-18 and those above 18 years of age.

The surveys are open for all the public in Ramsey County including residents, visitors to the county, alumni of schools from the county, tourists, or anyone else interested in what they feel the county should look like as we move forward as a region.

The survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete.

Participants can access the survey from Forward Devils Lake's website, https://www.forwardevilslakend.com/ramsey-county-surveys or from North Central Planning Council's website, - http://www.northcentralplanningcouncil.com/ramsey-county-surveys.html