LRSC nursing program opens application season

Erin Wood

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Applications are now being accepted for the nursing program at Lake Region State College at its sites in Devils Lake, Grand Forks, and Mayville.

In the Lake Region State College Nursing program students can earn a Practical Nurse certificate in three semesters and an Associate Degree Nurse (RN) degree in as little as two years. They may then progress directly into a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. Applications are being accepted for both practical nursing and associate degree nurse (2-year RN).

Each year, caring hearts choose to start a career in nursing through Lake Region State College.

Students are tasked with numerous responsibilities that increase over each semester to prepare them to work in a variety of health care settings.

The numerous graduates each year find fulfilling careers with most staying in the state.

An employment survey of 2019-2020 LRSC Nursing graduates of both the PN and ADN programs showed that 97 percent of the respondents have remained in North Dakota and found employment in nursing, said Karen Clementich, director of the LRSC Nursing program. The survey was completed by 83 percent of Nursing graduates. The need for nurses throughout the region remains strong and will for many years, Clementich added.

Applications can be access at the LRSC nursing site: LRSC.edu/nursing or Dakota Nursing Program site: https://dakotanursing.org. For more information on the LRSC Nursing program, contact the LRSC Nursing Department at (701) 662-1644 or email LRSC.enrollment@LRSC.edu. Tours also can be arranged.