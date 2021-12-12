Prairie Business magazine name local resident to 40 Under 40 list

DEVILS LAKE - Prairie Business magazine announced its annual 40 Under 40 list, featuring 40 of the top business professionals under the age of 40 in the Northern Plains.

“These young professionals are dedicated to their careers and their communities -- and it shows,” said Andrew Weeks, editor of Prairie Business. “The region is filled with talented and ambitious individuals, and those named in this year’s 40 Under 40 are no doubt some of the best. Seeing a group like this strengthens my belief that the region’s future is in good hands. That’s good news for all of us.”

This year a local Devils Lake resident made the cut with , Lake Region State College's Brandi Nelson making the list.

According to the magazine, the native of Devils Lake began her career at the college as a student employee. In 2006 Nelson joined the college full time as an admissions associate. Currently serving as the director of Academic Affairs, Nelson oversees accreditation, assessment, and overall instructional effectiveness.