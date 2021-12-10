Grand Rapids Rifle & Pistol Club defeats Lake Region Shooting Sports

Erik K Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Grand Rapids Rifle & Pistol Club defeated Lake Region Shooting Sports 2347.9 to 2293.4 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Grand Rapids Rifle & Pistol Club finishes the season in first place overall and first place within their 'Junior Rifle Club' conference. They finished the season with a 1 - 0 record. Grand Rapids Rifle & Pistol Club was led by, Lillian Warren who shot a 602.9. The remaining contributing members were Adrianna Beard, Braden Michalak, Christina Valladares, and Paige Michalak. Grand Rapids Rifle & Pistol Club is from Grandville, MI, and is coached by Ron Carr.

Lake Region Shooting Sports finished the season with a 0 - 1 record. They finishes the season in third place overall and second place within their 'Junior Rifle Club' conference. Lake Region Shooting Sports was led by, Casia Steinhaus who shot a 603.3. The remaining contributing members were Hannah Vaagen, Rachel Vaagen, Isaac Vaagen, and Lauren Stiven. Lake Region Shooting Sports is from Devils Lake, ND, and is coached by Rick Jorgenson.