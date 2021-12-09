North Dakota to receive $63 million through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

NORTH DAKOTA – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has estimated the State of North Dakota is set to receive $63,041,000 in water infrastructure funding. These State Revolving Funds (SRFs) will be used to strengthen North Dakota’s drinking water and wastewater systems.

According to state officials this funding marks the first major investment North Dakota will receive from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is already bringing significantly more dollars to North Dakota. Today’s funding will help our state’s water systems to ensure North Dakota’s small, rural, and tribal communities have access to safe drinking water and wastewater infrastructure,” Senator Kevin Cramer said in a statement following the announcement.

Last month, Senator Cramer and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Assistant Administrator Radhika Fox toured a rural water supply plant in Bismarck and met with municipal and rural water system providers.

During the discussion on drinking water and wastewater programs under EPA, the 2022 SRF allotment for North Dakota was released, estimated at approximately $44 million more than the state received last year.