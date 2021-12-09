Follow the Yellow Brick Road with Miki's School of Dance this weekend

DEVILS LAKE - Miki's School of Dance will hold a community presentation for all the lake region this weekend as they proudly present 'Follow the Yellow Brick Road', directed by Miki Noltimier.

The team invite the community out to the Lake Region Robert Fawcett Auditorium and witness the amazing talent of the Miki's dancers and enjoy a spectacular show.

Showtimes are as follows: Saturday, December 11th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 12th at 2:00 p.m. Admission: Adults $7, Students $5