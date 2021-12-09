Adult residential addiction treatment services funding available for underserved areas

LuWanna Lawrence

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division announced $5 million in grant funding to expand access to residential substance use disorder treatment services for adults in underserved areas of the state.

The funding is intended to establish up to four new licensed substance abuse treatment programs to provide short-term residential services for adults with a substance use disorder. The treatment services will be individualized and based on best practices.

To be eligible to apply for the one-time funding, a treatment program must operate 16 beds or less and be located in rural or underserved areas of the state where there are few residential treatment options.

“Access to addiction services is a significant need for much of North Dakota. Individuals who have treatment access in their community are able to stay connected with their natural supports, like family, which is important to long-term recovery,” said Pamela Sagness, the Behavioral Health Division director. “We are grateful for the continued support from Gov. Burgum and the legislature to address addiction service needs.”

The deadline to apply is Jan. 7, 2022, at noon CST.

During the 2019 legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers appropriated $2 million to the department to establish up to two new residential substance abuse treatment programs. During the Legislature’s special session in November, lawmakers appropriated an additional $3 million to establish four total residential substance abuse treatment programs in the state.

“By funding this program, we are providing opportunities for treatment throughout the state,” said Rep. Jon Nelson. “Providing treatment closer to the individual’s home community, with the opportunity for family involvement, will increase the chances of success.”

This funding opportunity is part of an ongoing effort to increase access to vital treatment services for North Dakotans with substance use disorders and other behavioral health needs.

“Addiction destroys lives and creates societal challenges,” said Sen. Dick Dever. “This substance use disorder funding will restore hope to North Dakotans, including those in unserved and underserved areas of our state.”

The department’s Behavioral Health Division is responsible for reviewing and identifying service needs and activities in the state's behavioral health system to ensure health and safety, access to services and quality services. It also establishes quality assurance standards for the licensure of substance use disorder program services and facilities and provides policy leadership in partnership with public and private entities. Learn more about the work of the Behavioral Health Division at behavioralhealth.nd.gov.