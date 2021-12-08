Plains prepare for Northern Hemp Summit

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Organized by the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI), Northern Crops Institute, North Dakota Department of Agriculture, and North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension, the summit will feature regional and national experts in hemp production, processing, marketing, and policy. An exhibit hall will be open both days of the summit.

The event will take place Dec. 13-14 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fargo.

“Interest and activity in hemp continues in the northern plains three years after being deregulated by the 2018 Farm Bill,” says David Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioproducts and bioenergy economics specialist. “This includes hemp oil, fiber and cannabidiol (CBD), all of which will be discussed at the summit.”

The Northern Hemp Summit will provide those interested in hemp an opportunity to learn about the crop, its uses, legal and financial considerations, current hemp market conditions, and state and federal policy.

“Northern plains farmers have a long tradition of successfully growing new crops,” says Ripplinger. “The Northern Hemp Summit will provide an opportunity for farmers, lenders and others interested in hemp to quickly get up to speed and be ready for the 2022 growing season.”

To learn more about the summit, view the agenda and register, visit https://www.northernhempsummit.org/.

Early bird registration is $150 through Dec. 7. Full registration is $175 Dec. 8-10, and late registration is $200 through the start of the summit.

For more information, contact Ripplinger at 701-231-5265 or david.ripplinger@ndsu.edu.