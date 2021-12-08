North Dakota schools encouraged to participate in nationwide ‘Hour of Code' during Computer Science Education Week

Jecca Geffre and Alisa Cook

Bismarck, N.D. (DEC. 2021) | 'Hour of Code™ will take place statewide on Thursday, Dec. 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The 'Hour of Code™’ is a global movement introducing tens of millions of students worldwide to computer science, inspiring kids to learn more, breaking stereotypes, and leaving them feeling empowered. Held in conjunction with Computer Science Education Week, the event is part of a broader effort to give students of all ages opportunities to learn about coding and computer science as foundational skills for the workforce of the future.

“Learning more about coding, computer science and other technology will give our students a greater opportunity to thrive in today’s classrooms and tomorrow’s economy while also addressing our state’s significant need for a workforce equipped with 21st-century skills,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. "Hour of Code is made possible by the dedicated teachers, administrators and volunteers who are committed to ensuring that students of all ages are equipped with the digital skills they need to succeed, and we are grateful for their work.”

“Hour of Code provides an opportunity for students and teachers to be inspired to learn how technology works and how to create solutions to society’s challenges. There are no jobs that do not integrate computer science, it is critical for students to have these skills,” said North Dakota’s Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley. “I also highly encourage participation in the upcoming ND Cyber Madness tournament in February to further cyber skills in a fun and engaging way as this competition aligns with the purpose of Computer Science Education Week.”

Schools are encouraged to explore a variety of free, virtual activities and numerous resources during this statewide 'Hour of Code™' event. Computing occupations are the fastest-growing, best paying, and now the largest sector of all new wages in the US.

“By learning how to code, students develop computational thinking skills. Coding equips students to look at issues differently. It helps them develop problem-solving skills that they can apply to any situation. It makes them into better digital citizens,” said Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota’s state school superintendent.

To date, ND has nearly tripled the number of schools registered on code.org’s site for hosting Hour of Code events (All Hour of Code events for 2021, the previous year was less than 20). This number should grow as we spread the word about Hour of Code!

In 2020, over 1000 students participated in Hour of Code in North Dakota (from NDcode.org registration).

In 2020, Ashley Public School won the class set of micro:bits and the training session from Microsoft TechMobile; currently, there are 15 schools registered with NDcodes.org for a chance to win the 2021 micro:bits giveaway.

The 'Hour of Code™' is a nationwide initiative by Computer Science Education Week (CS Ed Week) and Code.org to introduce millions of students to one hour of computer science and computer programming.