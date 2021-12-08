Jodie Longie wins BAMBAM award

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Cars would like to congratulate Jodie Longie, the latest winner of not one- but TWO BAMBAM awards in a row! This is the first time in the history of the BAMBAM award that anyone was won twice in a row.

If you know Jodie Longie, you know that she is someone who leaves a place better than she finds it, with Heart and Service as her focus. Jodie a very driven person as well. With over 18 years in the car business, Jodie has thousands of customers and thousands of ways she’s made a difference. “When I started, I couldn’t even jump start a car. I’ve come a long way! My favorite part of the job has never changed, though- it’s making sure that customers are completely satisfied and the friendships that have come from working with so many great guests and team members over the years.”

Whether it’s picking customer vehicles up for oil changes, taking customers out for lunch, or even meeting them at the train station in the wee hours of the morning, Jodie is a walking example of something that Devils Lake Cars strives for- being For the People. Jodie underwent knee surgery this summer, but it hardly slowed her down!

Renard Bergstrom said that “Jodie continues to consistently go above and beyond for her customers, no matter when, where or how, while also exemplifying one of our Company Values- Positive Attitude! Thank you, Jodie- you are a true Game Changer in the Auto Industry, and we are so happy to have you on the Devils Lake Cars team these last 18.5 years!”

Jodie’s “honey” Brian has worked at the North Dakota School for the Deaf for over 20 years now. She has a daughter named Madison who is a first year, 1st grade teacher out at Fort Totten, which is very exciting! Rielly, their son, recently moved back to Devils Lake much to Jodie’s delight. He has been an amazing return to the Body Shop at Devils Lake Ford Lincoln and Devils Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. His fiancée Kaylee also works for Devils Lake Cars as the Courtesy Transportation Manager. Rielly and Kaylee are getting back into school mode with their kiddos- Avery, a 5th grader and Taylor, a preschooler. They also have a 1-1/2 year old son named Oliver who never stops moving and wants to be a part of everything, and are expecting another bundle of joy in February. Jodie said she really loves all of the chaos!