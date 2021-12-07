What's on the shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The library has some new book displays for the holiday season. Get Wrapped Up in a New Book (Christmas Books), Christmas Mysteries, New Books from the Bottom Shelf.

W.E.B. Rogue Asset by Brian Andrews (Adult Fiction). Secretary of State Frank Malone has been kidnapped from his Cairo hotel—his security detail wiped out. President Natalie Cohen is left with several unacceptable options. It's time to think outside the box, and that can only mean one thing: the revival of the Presidential Agent program. Cohen calls for Charley Castillo to come out of retirement to direct a new Presidential Agent, one Captain P. K. "Pick" McCoy, USMC. Charley may be too old to kick down doors and take names, but Killer McCoy is just the man to get the job done. Sea Hawke by Ted Bell (Adult Fiction). After saving the kidnapped heir to the British throne, gentleman spy and MI6 legend Alex Hawke is due for some downtime. He’s got a new custom built sailing yacht and a goal: to get closer to his son Alexi during an epic cruise across the seven seas. But fate and the chief of MI6, Lord David Trulove, have other plans. There’s an unholy alliance of nations who are plotting to attack Western democracies. The wily intelligence leader plans to use Hawke to drive a knife into the heart of this conspiracy.

The Farmer’s Lawyer by Sarah Vogel (Adult Non- Fiction). In the early 1980s, farmers were suffering through the worst economic crisis to hit rural America since the Great Depression. Land prices were down, operating costs and interest rates were up, and severe weather devastated crops. Instead of receiving assistance from the government as they had in the 1930s, these hardworking family farmers were threatened with foreclosure by the very agency that Franklin Delano Roosevelt created to help them. Call Us What You Carry by Amanda Gorman (Poetry). Formerly titled The Hill We Climb and Other Poems, the luminous poetry collection by #1 New York Times bestselling author and presidential inaugural poet Amanda Gorman captures a shipwrecked moment in time and transforms it into a lyric of hope and healing. In Call Us What We Carry, Gorman explores history, language, identity, and erasure through an imaginative and intimate collage. Harnessing the collective grief of a global pandemic, these poems shine a light on a moment of reckoning and reveal that Gorman has become our messenger from the past, our voice for the

future.

The Ballerinas by Rachel Kapelke-dale (Adult Fiction). Thirteen years ago, Delphine abandoned her prestigious soloist spot at the Paris Opera Ballet for a new life in St. Petersburg––taking with her a secret that could upend the lives of her best friends, fellow dancers Lindsay and Margaux. Now 36 years old, Delphine has returned to her former home and to the legendary Palais Garnier Opera House, to choreograph the ballet that will kickstart the next phase of her career––and, she hopes, finally make things right with her former friends.

Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard. (Adult Non-Fiction). Simard brings us into her world, the intimate world of the trees, in which she brilliantly illuminates the fascinating and vital truths - that trees are not simply the source of timber or pulp, but are a complicated, interdependent circle of life; that forests are social, cooperative creatures connected through underground networks by which trees communicate their vitality and vulnerabilities with communal lives not that different from our own.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: TUESDAYS @11:00 & WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30

Library Board meeting is scheduled for December 14 at 10:30 in the Library Community Room or via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending the meeting, please email at lakeregionpl@gmail.com