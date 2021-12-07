Human Services seeks input on Medicaid waiver renewal

Heather Steffl

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Waiver services help North Dakotans with physical disabilities live at home and in their communities

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Human Services is seeking public comments on the renewal of the state’s Medicaid waiver that pays for services that help older adults and adults with physical disabilities who qualify for skilled nursing care to live in their own homes and communities.

The Aging Services Division proposes to renew the 1915(c) Medicaid waiver, which provides in-home and community-based services in individuals’ homes and communities so they can live in the most integrated setting. The waiver’s goal is to help people remain living in their own homes and communities if they choose and to delay or divert from institutional care.

The draft waiver renewal application can be viewed online at: www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/medical.html. A copy will be provided upon request.

Comments will be accepted from Dec. 1, 2021, until 5 p.m. CST on Dec. 30, 2021. The anticipated effective date of the proposed renewal is April 1, 2022.

Comments can be submitted to the North Dakota Department of Human Services - Aging Services Division, Attn: HCBS, 1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite 6, Bismarck, N.D., 58501, dhshcbs@nd.gov, toll-free 855-462-5465, or 711 (TTY).

Individuals who have questions about the proposed waiver renewal application can contact Sandi Erber at srerber@nd.gov or 701-328-8915.

North Dakotans can get help accessing Medicaid waiver services and other in-home and community-based long-term services and support by contacting the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Link toll-free at 855-462-5465, 711 (TTY) or by email at carechoice@nd.gov. Individuals can also apply for these services online or search the online database at https://carechoice.nd.assistguide.net/.