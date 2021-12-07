Frost Fire Park Receives Gift from 4th Grader

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

WALHALLA – Frost Fire Park in northeast North Dakota is proud to announce a new gift from its youngest donor.

Maxum Mostad, age 9, of Langdon asked his parents to help plan and host an event called “Mostad’s Haunted Garage” on Halloween weekend as a fundraiser for Frost Fire Park. Maxum loves to ski and downhill mountain bike and Frost Fire Park is a special place to him.

Those who came out for a good scare and to buy baked goods, helped the 4th grader raise $4,121. Three generous donors matched the amount Maxum raised, bringing the total to $16,121.

Maxum plans to add four new features to Frost Fire Park’s winter terrain park, including 24’ angled flat box, dance floor, banana, and rainbow.

“I love skiing and will do anything to help that place,” Maxum said. “It’s so fun having it so close to home.”

“As a parent, I am beyond proud,” said Brittanie Mostad, Maxum’s mom. “I feel a little crazy carrying out all of his ideas, but he means so well so it’s hard to tell him no. He’s got a big heart and a huge passion for skiing as well as a love for all Frost Fire has to offer.

The Mostad family skis all over the U.S. and Canada, but they say Frost Fire Park is extra special because it’s their home hill.

“Not everyone is able to have such a unique and amazing place only 25 minutes from home, so we love doing our part to help make it go round for everyone to enjoy,” Brittanie said.

This isn’t the first time Maxum’s heart has led him to raise funds for Frost Fire Park. Last year he held a fall lemonade stand and bake sale. He raised $3,000, and along with matching funds from his Grandpa Danny and Mostad Insurance, he presented the Pembina Gorge Foundation with a check for $9,000.

“It’s great that someone as young as Maxum has such a heart for Frost Fire Park!” said Pat Chaput, vice president of the Pembina Gorge Foundation Board, which owns and operates Frost Fire Park. “Maxum is leading the way as the next generation of generous donors and he’s highlighting that Frost Fire Park is an inclusive place for all ages.”

Frost Fire Park is located seven miles west of scenic Walhalla, N.D. at 11950 County Road 55, in the Rendezvous Region of northeast North Dakota.

It features a 350-foot vertical drop, 7 runs currently open, including the Terrain Park (with 2 rails and a jump), and the Beginner Hill with Magic Carpet. There is also a day lodge, restaurant and bar, ski and snowboard rentals, and certified instructors for lessons. Helicopters installed the new SkyTrac quad-seat lift in 2018.