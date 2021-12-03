Feed transportation cost-share program application deadline extended

Michelle Mielke

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – The deadline for applications for the emergency feed transportation assistance program has been extended until Jan. 21, 2022.

“We encourage producers to first seek assistance from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program (ELAP),” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “If you do not qualify or choose not to apply for USDA funds, the state program will offer assistance to producers who have specific transportation costs associated with moving livestock or feed.”

Many producers have had to purchase and transport supplemental feed due to the drought. The program is being extended to allow more time for transportation as producers are still moving feed. This program will assist producers who have transportation costs for feed, silage or co-products, and moving breeding livestock to a feed source.

Transportation costs for feed purchased or put up outside of normal operation due to loss of feed incurred between April 8, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, will be eligible. Feed must be used for the purposes of the producer’s own livestock operation.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements and details on the program, visit www.nd.gov/ndda/eftap. Producers with further questions may email haytransport@nd.gov or call 1-844-642-4752. Applications are available on the Department of Agriculture’s website at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/eftap and will close Jan. 21, 2022.