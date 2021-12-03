Central Dakota Ag Day set

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about crop production, weed management, carbon credits, grazing strategies, veterinary issues, and crop and livestock market outlooks during a daylong agricultural program North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension is hosting Thursday, Dec. 16, at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).

The Central Dakota Ag Day program begins with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m.

NDSU Vice President for Agricultural Affairs Greg Lardy will address the program’s theme “Resiliency: Overcoming Adversity” in his keynote address at 9:30 a.m.

NDSU Extension crops economist Frayne Olson will conclude the program with a one-hour general session titled “Incorporating Flexibility and Resilience into Crop Marketing Plans” at 2:30 p.m.

The Central Dakota Ag Day program also offers 18 concurrent seminars presented by NDSU faculty, Extension agents and specialists. Certified crop advisors can receive continuing education units (CEUs) for many of the seminars. The topics include:

Cereal research: hard red spring wheat varieties, durum intensive management, two-row barley nitrogen

I have selected my herbicide; now how do I kill weeds?

Wild and woolly kochia

Cover crops and intercropping

There’s an NDSU app for that!

Web mapping as a production tool

Pasture recovery after drought

What to plant to avoid high nitrate feed

Avoiding calving difficulties through nutrition

Calf vaccinations: Who, what, where, when and why

Marketing with beef certification programs

Livestock marketing outlook

12 tools for your wellness toolbox in times of farm stress

Healthy soil increases resiliency in crop production

Carbon offsets: considerations for North Dakota farmers

What can Extension do for you?

Mitigating risk doesn’t have to be complicated

How young is too young to start farming?

“Central Dakota Ag Day has something for everyone,” says Jeff Gale, Extension agent, agriculture and natural resources in Foster County. “The daylong program will provide a wealth of educational information on a variety of topics relevant to crop and livestock producers, not only in central North Dakota but statewide.”

The Central Dakota Ag Day program is organized by NDSU Extension agents in Foster, Eddy, Wells, Griggs, Sheridan and Stutsman counties, as well as staff from NDSU’s CREC.

Sponsors of the program include the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council, North Dakota Soybean Council and crop improvement associations in the six counties.

No registration is required. Lunch will be provided. For more information, contact Gale at 701-652-2581 or jeff.gale@ndsu.edu.

The CREC is three and a half miles north of Carrington on U.S. Highway 281.