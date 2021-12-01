University of Mary receives $1.6 million for upgrades to campus

DEVILS LAKE - Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded more than $1.6 million to the State of North Dakota to make upgrades to the University of Mary campus. This funding will be used to support the third phase of the slope stabilization project in the North Campus Area to replicate natural terrain and allow better groundwater drainage. This grant was made available through the Stafford Act.

“This FEMA grant will help the University of Mary continue completing important work on and around campus,” said North Dakota Senator John Hoeven.