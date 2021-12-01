North Dakota, Minnesota joint sheep convention set for December

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

The North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association and Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers, in collaboration with North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and University of Minnesota Extension, will host a joint annual convention on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11.

NDSU Extension will host an optional tour Dec. 10 starting at 1 p.m. at the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and 3 p.m. at the NDSU sheep unit to provide updates on sheep research and applicable science that can benefit regional farmers and ranchers.

The convention’s American Lamb social and auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Ramada, 3333 13th Ave. S, Fargo, N.D. Chefs will prepare lamb sponsored by Superior Lamb with a zest of creativity.

“It is an extraordinary time to be involved in sheep production,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU Extension and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist. “Optimism with record prices has increased interest for start-up, expansion and diversification of farms and ranches.”

The convention’s educational sessions will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 11. Highlights include a local lamb direct marketing panel, a discussion on feeding through drought and a keynote address from Protect the Harvest.

Participants will hear sheep, wool and lamb industry updates from the American Lamb Board, the American Sheep Industry Association and the North Dakota Livestock Alliance. “Make it with Wool” contests for North Dakota and Minnesota also will be featured with an accompanying fashion show after lunch.

“Our annual association meeting provides an update on progress and development of our plan for next year,” says Brad Pozarnsky, North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association president. “We look forward to getting sheep producers involved and increasing membership in 2022.”

“Our sheep industry is strengthened with relationships,” says Jeremy Geske, Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers Association secretary. “This year’s convention will allow camaraderie and friendships with people with shared interests of lamb and wool.”

For convention registration, brochures and agenda, please visit the NDSU Sheep Extension Facebook page. Further information and updates will be provided at www.ndsheep.org and www.mlwp.org.

For more information and to pre-register for the tour, contact Hoffman at 701-231-2222 or travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu.