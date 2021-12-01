Lake Region State College’s Blood Drive brings in 49 volunteers

Kelly Mead

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – Lake Region State College hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on November 12 at Lake Region State College which helped collect a total of 53 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 49 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 43 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on November 12. A total of six donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were four people who volunteered for the first time!

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Melissa Moser and John Robinson, who coordinated the drive, Dakota Nursing Program SNO which sponsored the blood drive, and LRSC which provided the Location.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Each day in this region to keep up with patient needs including preemies, surgery patients, accident victims and those battling cancer, 250 volunteer blood donors are needed daily!

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points!

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health