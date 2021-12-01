Ramsey County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 53% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 53% of people living in Ramsey County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 30, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

North Dakota reported 162,294 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in North Dakota as of Nov. 30 are Nelson County (64%), Sargent County (56%), Cavalier County (55%), Cass County (55%) and Rolette County (54%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Ramsey County as of Nov. 30:

How many people in Ramsey County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

58% of people in Ramsey County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 6,747 people

53% of people in Ramsey County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 6,078 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in North Dakota have been vaccinated so far?

59% of people in North Dakota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 441,631 people

49% of people in North Dakota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 371,573 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.