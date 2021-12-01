Altru to purchase land for future hospital facility in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE - Altru Health System has announced its plans to expand and improve healthcare in Devils Lake after signing a letter of intent to purchase fifty acres of land for a future hospital facility.

In addition, Altru has said they are developing a new dialysis center and expanding imaging services.

“After listening to the community of Devils Lake and collaborating with local leaders, we are taking the next steps to improve care in Devils Lake and delivering the high-quality service residents deserve,” Dr. Steven Weiser, Altru’s President said. “Investing in property that can accommodate the long-term needs of this community and expanding the services we offer will greatly enhance healthcare in Devils Lake.”

Weisler said the construction of the regional hospital and expansion of care in Devils Lake is part of Altru’s overall strategy to improve access to world-class care, expert providers and state-of-the art facilities in Grand Forks and throughout the region they serve.

In addition to the long-range plans for hospital services, Altru said they have an immediate focus on expanding and enhancing outpatient services along with needed specialty coverage with plans for a 12-bed dialysis center are in process, and needed imaging services will be incorporated into Altru Clinic in Devils Lake. Other key areas of focus include women’s services, orthopedics, oncology, cardiology and pharmacy.

“The community of Devils Lake will be a regional destination center for high-quality healthcare in North Dakota,” Weiser said. “To achieve this, Altru has committed resources to expand these services so residents can stay close to home for a majority of their care. In addition, we will continue our robust physician recruitment plan to support our region.”

Altru said they will continue to collaborate with local and regional leaders to envision the direction of healthcare in Devils Lake now and into the future.