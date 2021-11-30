Shooting Stars Synchro shoes drive

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Region Figure Skating club’s competitive synchronized skating team The Shooting Stars is hosting a “no-purchase” fundraiser.

The group will be collecting gently used athletic shoes to raise money for the LRFSC Synchronized Skating Team.

"Not only do you help our team, but the shoes get a second life with those in need," Coach Emily Schiele. "It’s a double donation!"

Schiele said the goal is to collect 5,000 lbs of gently used tennis shoes.

The main drop off location for the event is located in the Burdick Arena. Residents can also watch the group's Facebook group “Shooting Stars Synchro Shoe Drive” for more pop-up locations! Another option is to email shootingstars.shoedrive@gmail.com before December 15 and the team will come to your home or business to pick-up your donation. Schiele said to put the address of where you want to have shoes picked up in you email. Shoes can be picked up from a home or business.

for more information on the event call 701-381-1776