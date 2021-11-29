Lake Region Shooting Sports defeats Battle Ground AFJROTC

Erik K Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Region Shooting Sports defeated Battle Ground AFJROTC 1548.4 to 1323.8 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Their second win in a row. Lake Region Shooting Sports finishes the season in first place overall and first place within their 'Junior Rifle Club' conference. They finished the season with a 7 - 0 record. Lake Region Shooting Sports was led by, Casia Steinhaus who shot a 408.2. The remaining contributing members were Hannah Vaagen, Lauren Stiven, and Rachel Vaagen. Lake Region Shooting Sports is from Devils Lake, ND, and is coached by Rick Jorgenson.

Battle Ground AFJROTC finished the season with a 1 - 6 record. They finishes the season in eighth place overall and third place within their 'Jrotc' conference. Battle Ground AFJROTC was led by, Rheanne Harpe who shot a 381.4. The remaining contributing members were Sophia Willis, Blake Miller, and Marcus Adams. Battle Ground AFJROTC is from Battle Ground, WA, and is coached by Lt Col Andrew Woodrow.

These two teams are competing in the Junior Rifle Club Precision Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts. An 8 week regular season going on now. Followed by a single game conference title game for the top two teams in the JROTC and Junior Rifle Club divisions.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match. The match is almost identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games. Each athlete shoots 40 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 40 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.