“Holiday Sleigh Rides and More” to be held

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

LAKOTA - “Holiday Sleigh Rides and more” will be held at Stump Lake Village on Sunday, December 5, from 12:30-3:30 pm. Chili, stew, soup, homemade bread, Christmas goodies, and hot beverages will be served for a free will offering.

Sleigh rides will be given through the beautiful Stump Lake Park. (Snow or no snow, there will be horse-drawn rides!) Santa will make an appearance at 2:00pm, and there will be Holiday music throughout the afternoon. Any interested children present can join in singing Christmas carols at 1:30 pm. Bring your kids or grandkids for a fun-filled day!

A Bake Sale offering many varieties of treats will also be held. If you are interested in donating goodies for the bake sale, please bring them that day or call Diane Swenson (701-247-3008) for more information.

Get your Christmas shopping done in our Gift Shop! We have Stump Lake Village items, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts (both adult and child sized), mugs, various town souvenirs, and area history books. We carry beautiful, handcrafted items such as Tine boxes (Scandinavian curved wood boxes), clocks of many types and sizes, canes, lefse sticks, carvings, and more. We also carry a large inventory of handmade wooden toys and handmade Prairie dolls.

Please join us for a relaxing afternoon of fun, food, and visiting in our heated Main Street Building. Door prizes will be given away.

Stump Lake Village is located at the edge of Stump Lake Park, 10 miles north of Pekin, or 10 miles south of Lakota.