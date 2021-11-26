Single car crash near Devils Lake results in serious injuries on Thanksgiving

DEVILS LAKE - Two Ramsey county juveniles and a Minnesota adult were involved in what police are describing as a single DUI car crash yesterday morning at 4:20 a.m.

The crash took place on ND Highway 57, approximately 6 miles south of Devils Lake, when a Toyota SUV, driving by a 16-year-old Ramsey County resident was traveling north on ND Highway 57. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it entered the east ditch where police say it overturned and came to rest upside down in several inches of water. Police say no occupants, including a 13-year-old juvenile from the county and an 18-year-old Minnesota resident were wearing seatbelts. The occupants of the car were transported by ambulance to St Alexius Health Center in Devils Lake with minor to serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the accident.