CCCC Head Start to Host First In-Person Family Night November 30.

FORT TOTTEN – CCCC Head Start is welcoming their families back to the center, located at 7656 Ephriam Hill Road, for their November Family Night, Tuesday, November 30 from 5:00 – 6:30 pm! They will be celebrating Native American Heritage Month with fun filled activities, food and door prizes!

At this time, they are limiting to immediate families of their students. Immediate family is defined as parents or legal guardians and siblings of students. Please wear a mask. Temperatures will be checked at the door. Keep our children safe by complying with COVID-19 guidelines.