Positive trend in airline boarding demand continues

Kyle Wanner

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted almost 87,000 airline passenger boardings during the month of October. The demand for air travel in North Dakota has seen a steady recovery throughout 2021 and has currently stabilized to approximately 15% below pre-pandemic numbers.

“North Dakota’s airports and aviation industry have done an incredible job over the last year in working towards a full recovery while maintaining strong air service options for our communities.” Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “As holiday travel picks up and winter weather begins to arrive to North Dakota, air travel options for the traveling public are incredibly important as it allows for safe, long-range travel to occur while helping to minimize the time spent on roadways.”