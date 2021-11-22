Cash prizes for creative teens through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Brynn Rawlings

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

FARGO– Red River Valley Writing Project at NDSU and Plains Art Museum announce over $2,000 in cash prizes for teen artists and writers who win Gold Key, Silver Key, and honorable mention awards in this year’s Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Gold Key winners at the state level are automatically forwarded on to the national level for adjudication. National winners are recognized at Carnegie Hall in New York City and eligible for many more awards and scholarships. Categories include Architecture & Industrial Design, Art Portfolio, Ceramics & Glass, Comic Art, Critical Essay, Design, Digital Art, Dramatic Script, Drawing & Illustration, Editorial Cartoon, (sponsored by The Herb Block Foundation), Expanded Projects, Fashion, Film & Animation, Flash Fiction, Humor, Jewelry, Journalism, Mixed Media, Novel Writing, Painting, Personal Essay & Memoir, Photography, Poetry, Printmaking, Science Fiction & Fantasy, Sculpture, Short Story, and Writing Portfolio. Entries are due December 8th. Students must be in grades 7-12 and 13 years or older. Learn how to enter here: https://newsroom.artandwriting.org/2021/09/01/enter-the-2022-scholastic-art-writing-awards/

This year’s cash prizes are thanks to a donor who will be recognized at the ND Awards ceremony on Saturday, March 5th from 5-7:30 at Plains Art Museum. All Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention award-winning works will be on display at the Plains Art Museum’s Starion Gallery from February-March 5th. The winners of North Dakota State University’s new scholarships in art and writing will also be announced at the ceremony. Educators are also recognized.

As NDSU Professor Kelly Sassi explains, “When we stepped up to serve as state affiliate for the awards in 2014, there were only 20 entries from the state of North Dakota. By publicizing the awards to every school in the state, participation increased exponentially. Every teen in North Dakota, from Belcourt to Beulah, from Williston to Wahpeton, deserves a chance to be recognized for creative talent in writing and art, just as we recognize talent in sports.”

Presented by the nonprofit organization the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the country's longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7–12. Since the program’s founding in 1923, the Awards have fostered the creativity and talent of millions of students, including renowned alumni who have gone on to become leaders in their fields, including Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Philip Pearlstein, and Sylvia Plath. More recently, Stephen King, Zac Posen, Lena Dunham, and Amanda Gorman received Scholastic Art & Writing Awards when they were teens.

For more information about the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, visit the Scholastic News Room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/artandwriting.