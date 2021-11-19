NPEC invests in cooperative education

Brittnee Wilson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

CANDO- For North Dakotan youth, one of the most popular summertime activities is attending the North Dakota Farmers Union (NDFU) Camp. Each summer, the camp attracts nearly 1,200 young Farmers Union members in grades 3-12. Here, they not only trade stories over a campfire while making lifelong friendships, but they also gain leadership skills as well as learn how cooperatives operate and function.

Over 85 years ago, the first Farmers Union Camp was held at Spiritwood Lake. Today, campers can attend camp at two different sites, one near Elgin and a new location in Jamestown. The newly built camp is situated on 19 acres of land along the Jamestown Reservoir and includes a state-of-the-art lodge with indoor gymnasium, STEM classroom, game room, co-op store along with a dormitory, outdoor volleyball court and softball field.

Recognizing the importance in cooperative education, numerous cooperatives donated to the new camp facility, including Northern Plains Electric Cooperative (NPEC). At their July board meeting, the NPEC’s board directors approved a donation of $2,500 towards the building process of the new Jamestown camp.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors for being a part of this amazing project. Farmers Union Camp has been going strong since 1934 and with the help of our sponsors, community, and leaders, we are able to continue this great legacy and give back to today’s youth,” says Bri Sorensen, NDFU education director.