Hess to grant scholarships for high school seniors in North Dakota

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

MINOT -- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it would continue its partnership with the North Dakota State Fair Foundation and offer eight scholarships to high school seniors who are current members of either 4H or FFA and are pursuing secondary education or training in a career related to or in support of the oil and gas industry.

Todd Berning, President of the North Dakota State Fair Foundation said, “Hess’s investment in the youth of North Dakota is outstanding. 4-H and FFA are incredible programs that foster leadership, life skills and work ethic. The North Dakota State Fair is a pinnacle for these programs, bringing together our state’s youth to compete and showcase what they have learned. This is a great partnership and we know the Hess Scholarships will provide tremendous opportunity for these kids.”

“Hess’ mission is to be the most trusted energy partner wherever we operate and to make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Brent Lohnes, General Manager for North Dakota. “These scholarships are part of Hess’ long standing commitment to education. We are excited to continue investing in the youth of North Dakota with this program.”

The scholarships will be awarded in several parts. This includes three $10,000 scholarships and five $2,000 scholarships for a total of $40,000 being given to North Dakota students. The partnership will also offer $10,000 in 4-H and FFA Club Grants bringing Hess’ total support to $50,000.

Aligning with the North Dakota State Fair Foundation’s mission of enhancing and supporting the work of the North Dakota State Fair, Hess has focused these scholarships on those students who participate and exhibit at the North Dakota State Fair through their 4H and FFA groups. Both 4H and FFA teach and reward civic engagement, responsibility, and leadership while supporting their communities and their state through agriculture and education.

The scholarship is now open to applications and will close on March 15, 2022. Applicants can find more information at www.ndstatefairfoundation.com/scholarships/.