Emulsion spill reported in Bowman County

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

BISMARCK, N.D. – Denbury Onshore, LLC recently notified the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality of an emulsion spill from a flowline they operate in Bowman County on Nov. 15. The incident occurred about five miles south of Marmarth. The cause of the spill is under investigation.

Emulsion is a combination of crude oil and produced water as it comes out of the wellhead. Initial estimates indicate approximately 150 barrels (6,300 gallons) of crude oil and 300 barrels (12,600 gallons) of produced water discharged, impacting drainage area within rangeland. However, those numbers may be refined as the investigation proceeds.

Personnel from Environmental Quality are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.