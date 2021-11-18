Ramsey bank welcomes Evan Markestad

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Evan Markestad has been hired as an Ag Loan Officer according to Scott Thompson, President of Ramsey National Bank.

Markestad was born and raised in Maddock, ND and graduated from North Dakota State University with a Bachelors’ degree in Ag Economics. Markestad brings with him over 14 years of Ag financing experience. “Evan will be working with our customer base in Maddock as well as our customers in Devils Lake and the surrounding communities. We are fortunate to have someone of Evan’s background and expertise come on board.” Stated Thomspon.

“I am excited to be a part of the Ramsey team. They are a strong Ag bank and are focused on providing quality service to their customers.” Said Markestad.

He and his wife Joy have two children. Markestad is also a member of the Lake Region State College Foundation Board and is on the Church Council at St. Olaf Lutheran Church.