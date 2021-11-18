Financial aid available at Dakota College of Bottineau

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Bottineau – November 9, 2021 – The Dakota College at Bottineau financial aid department has been visiting local high schools in the months of October and November. Financial Aid is concentrating on helping students understand what is needed to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and helping student complete the FAFSA. The FAFSA for the 2022-2023 school year became available for submission on October 1, 2021 at studentaid.gov, the 2022-2023 FAFSA uses tax information from 2020.

Financial aid has been discussing many topics with high school seniors and their parents, including: federal and state funds that may be available through financial aid, how to set up the FSA ID for the student and the parent to complete the FAFSA and answering any questions that students or parents have about the FAFSA. The financial aid office encourages students to submit their FAFSA early as most schools have priority deadlines and students may be eligible for additional campus-based funds if they apply before the priority deadline. While students are filling out the FAFSA, financial aid recommends that students also submit their scholarship application as schools may also have priority deadlines for scholarship funds.

Financial aid representatives have visited eight area schools. If you need help with completing your FAFSA, you may contact Dakota College at Bottineau Financial Aid office and schedule an appointment.