DCB ranked among top 75 online community colleges

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Bottineau, ND – November 12, 2021 - Dakota College at Bottineau has been ranked among the top 75 online community colleges in the country for 2021 by College Values Online. The ranking was recently published on the organization's website ranking Dakota College at Bottineau at 28 out of 75 nationally.

To develop this ranking of the nation's best online community colleges, an initial pool of just over 100 accredited online community colleges ranked by Niche was considered. The top schools were prioritized by applying the site's universal ranking methodology for trade schools. In the case of a tie, the higher ranking was awarded to the more affordable online community college based on undergraduate tuition.

Dakota College at Bottineau has been around almost as long as North Dakota itself. The state constitution, ratified in 1889, provided for a forestry school to help promote the growth of trees on the prairies. The school opened its doors in 1906 as the North Dakota School of Forestry. While the natural resource programs remain among the best in the upper Midwest, Dakota College also offers degrees in fields such as health care, web design, and information technology along with a strong liberal arts program. Dakota College at Bottineau is one of eleven colleges and universities in the North Dakota University System.

"Dakota College features unique academic programs that effectively prepare tomorrow's workforce for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," says Dr. Steven Shirley, President. "We have one of the most robust distance learning programs in the state and are excited to be recognized as one of the top online community colleges in the nation."

Accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, Dakota College at Bottineau is one of North Dakota's open enrollment colleges. The school also happens to be one of the nation's best online community colleges, offering more than 100 individual courses via distance education as well as fully online degree programs such as an Associate of Applied Science in Human Resource Management, AAS in Accounting Technology, AAS in Urban Forest Management, and an AAS in Advertising & Marketing. In addition to these vocational credentials, the school also offers university transfer degrees for students who intend to complete a bachelor's degree program. Read more about the school's online programs on their website; www.dakotacollege.edu/online

College Values Online offers practical guidance rooted in careful research and informed by over 20 years of experience in college selection. The site delivers school and program rankings, highlights feature articles on the college experience, and provides career information, as well as a reference section. Researchers interact with multiple data sources like College Navigator, Forbes, Kiplinger, US News & World Report, and Princeton Review. Read the full article at the following link: https://collegevaluesonline.com/best-online-community-colleges/