Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System holds COVID-19 booster clinics across state

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

FARGO – The Fargo VA Health Care System will hold COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota for certain eligible groups defined below on the following dates, times, and locations:

· At the Devils Lake VA Clinic (1031 7th St NE, Devils Lake, ND) on Nov. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must call 701-662-5801 to schedule an appointment.

· At the North Dakota Army National Guard RJ Bohn Armory in Bismarck (4200 Miriam Ave, Bismarck, ND) on Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome – no appointment needed. For more information, call 701-221-9152.

· At the Dickinson VA Clinic (766 Elks Drive, Suite 6H, Dickinson, ND) on Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must call 701-483-1850 (then press 0) to schedule an appointment.

· At the Grand Forks Armory (1501 48th St S, Grand Forks, ND) on Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins welcome – no appointment needed. For more information, call 701-335-4380.

· At the Jamestown VA Clinic (2430 20th St SW, Suite 8, Jamestown, ND) on Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Must call 701-952-4787 to schedule an appointment.

· At the Minot Armed Forces Reserve Center (3450 2nd St NE, Minot, ND) on Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must call 701-418-2600 to schedule an appointment.

· At the Williston VA Clinic (1542 16th St W, Suite 300, Williston, ND) on Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must call 701-572-2470 (then press 0) to schedule an appointment.

Groups eligible for booster doses: Veterans, spouses, and caregivers who fall into one of the following groups:

· Anyone 65 or older

· Anyone 18 or older with certain risk factors: live in long-term care settings or have underlying medical conditions or live/work in high-risk settings.

· Anyone 18 or older who received Johnson & Johnson as their primary COVID vaccination.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. CDC’s recommendations allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots. The Fargo VA Health Care System is administering only Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at this time. Definition of booster dose – a vaccine dose provided after a two-dose series is completed to attempt to address the waning immunity from the original series.