Letter to the Editor: Lake Region Out of the Darkness Walk a "shinning" success

Devils Lake Journal

Dear Editor,

The 4th annual Lake Region Out of the Darkness Walk was held on September 18, 2021 at Ruger Park. Once again our community and businesses came together to support suicide prevention and awareness. A total of $16,350 was raised. Between 200 and 250 people attended the event.

“These walks are about turning hope into action,” said AFSP CEO, Robert Gebbia. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) leads the fight against suicide. Their mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. With chapters in all 50 states that host programs and events nationwide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is the largest suicide prevention organization in the United States.

This year’s event sponsor were: Devils Lake Psychological Services, Proz End of the Line/Lakeside,

Radio Works, Farmer’s Union Oil (Cenex), Gate City Bank, Lake Region Corporation, LaMotte’s Paint and Glass, Lifewise Associates, Sanford Health, American Bank Center, Deckert Construction, Devils Lake Doughnuts, Devils Lake Kiwanis, Gleason Construction, Jerome Whole Sale, Lake Region Ambulance Service, Lake Region Grain (CHS), Lake Region State College, Leading Edge Equipment, North Star Credit Union/Rugby Branch, NDTC, Ramsey Bank, Reslock Printing, Schwan Wholesale, Slumberland Furniture, VFW, Xtreme Signs and Graphics. Thanks also goes to Dunn Brothers for providing coffee and the ND National Guard Camp Grafton for providing water.

We want to thank each walker and team who participated, those who volunteered the day of the walk and our great team which puts in hours of work each year to make this event a success!

Because Devils Lake is a walk site we are able to bring suicide prevention programming to the Lake Region through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at no cost. Our walk dollars also allow us to provide suicide prevention literature to any business or organization for free. If you are interested in bringing a program to your group or organization please contact Theresa Deckert at 662-4790.

Suicide is one of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States, and it’s preventable. As we come together we realize we are not alone and will be stronger. Thank you Lake Region for being such an amazing community that cares!

Sincerely,

Theresa Deckert and Kathy Gewont, Devils Lake