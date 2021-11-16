Nick Archuleta

Guest Columnist

“Public education is the basis of citizenship and is of primary importance to the welfare of the Nation.” With those words, President Warren G. Harding introduced the very first American Education Week in December of 1921. President Harding exhorted Americans everywhere to “give special and thoughtful attention to the needs and aims of the public schools.”

What President Harding said then is still applicable today: If America is to remain strong, vibrant and the leader of the free world, it will be because America values and supports great public schools in every community across this nation.

This year, American Education Week runs from Nov. 15-19, and provides an excellent opportunity for communities across North Dakota to show their appreciation for their educators and celebrate the vital work and service they provide to the children and young people of North Dakota. At North Dakota United, we know how hard teachers and education support professionals work. We know how much they care. We know the love they feel for their students. Most importantly, we know the positive difference they make in the lives of North Dakota’s children and their families.

On Monday, we encourage communities and teachers to share their appreciation of public education with their children and students. Tuesday marks Family Day! Parental involvement in their child’s education is vital. On Wednesday, share some love with the Education Support Professionals that make our schools tick. Whether they are transporting, feeding, helping our kids learn, or keeping meticulous records, ESPs deliver! Thursdays are typically days when community leaders are invited into schools. If that is not an option, try a Zoom meeting! Friday is the day to honor substitute teachers, whom we appreciate now more than ever.

Finally, all of us at ND United view our education professionals as Everyday Heroes. Please visit www.ndunited.org/heroes to nominate your favorite teacher or ESP for special recognition!

Nick Archuleta is the president of North Dakota United, the union representing 11,500 public educators and employees across our state.