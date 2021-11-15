What's on the shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE -The Book Club will be reading Color Blind written by Tom Dunkel. Book discussion will be on December 1 at 5:30 pm at the Library Community Room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Thank You Veterans, Honoring All Who Served, and Native American Authors.

Mercy by David Baldacci (Adult Fiction). For her entire life, FBI agent Atlee Pine has been searching for her twin sister, Mercy, who was abducted at the age of six and never seen again. Mercy’s disappearance left behind a damaged family that later shattered beyond repair when Atlee’s parents inexplicably abandoned her. Now, after a perilous investigation that nearly proved fatal, Atlee has finally discovered not only the reason behind her parents’ abandonment and Mercy’s kidnapping, but also the most promising breakthrough yet: proof that Mercy survived her abduction and then escaped her captors many years ago. Tom Clancy Chain of Command by Marc Cameron (Adult Fiction). A shadowy billionaire uses his fortune to further his corrupt ambitions. Along the way, he’s toppled democratically elected governments and exacerbated divisions within stable nations. The competitors he’s destroyed, the people he’s hurt, and they’re all just marks on a ledger. Now, he’s ready to implement his most ambitious plan of all. There’s only one force standing in his way—President Jack Ryan. Clive Cussler’s the Devils Sea by Dirk Cussler (Adult Fiction). In 1959 Tibet, a Buddhist artifact of immense importance was seemingly lost to history in the turmoil of the Communist takeover. But when National Underwater and Marine Agency Director Dirk Pitt discovers a forgotten plane crash in the Philippine Sea over 60 years later, new clues emerge to its hidden existence. But Pitt and his compatriot Al Giordino have larger worries when they are ordered to recover a failed hypersonic missile from Luzon Strait.

The Missing Piece by John T. Lescroart (Adult Fiction). No one mourned when San Francisco DA Wes Farrell put Paul Riley in prison eleven years ago for the rape and murder of his girlfriend. And no one is particularly happy to see him again when he’s released after The Exoneration Initiative uncovered evidence that pinned the crime on someone else. In fact, Riley soon turns up murdered, surrounded by the loot from his latest scam. But if Riley was really innocent all along, who would want him dead?

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME:

TUESDAYS @11:00 & WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30

NO STORY TIME ON WED., NOV. 10th

GRADES 9-12 DROP-IN EVENT

THURS., NOV. 18, 2021

3:30 – 4:45

CRAFTS & GAMES

‘GIVING BACK PROJECT’

GRADES K – 4 DROP-IN EVENT

SAT., NOV. 20th

11:00 – 12:45

CRAFTS & GAMES

‘GIVING BACK PROJECT’

MOVIE @THE LIBRARY

FRI., NOV. 25, 2021

1:00 – 2:30

SPIRIT: UNTAMED THE MOVIE

RATED PG

The Lake Region Public Library is looking for two new board member for the Public Library Board. Those interested can send a letter to lakeregionpl@gmail.com or via mail to: Celeste Ertelt, Interim Director 423 7th St NE Devils Lake, ND 58301.