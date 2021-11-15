Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase Returns to Fargo Nov. 19-21

Michelle Mielke

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – Nearly 150 companies selling Pride of Dakota merchandise will take up all available space at the Fargo Scheels Arena during Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19-21.

“Holiday shoppers can choose from an outstanding selection of North Dakota-made gourmet food, wine, art, books, jewelry, apparel, children and pet items, and more,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Showcase hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Admission and reusable shopping bags are free and sponsored by the Bank of North Dakota College SAVE Plan. Parking is also free for Pride of Dakota shoppers.

The event also includes a real bearded Santa who will be available for visiting and photo opportunities. Santa’s hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m., Sunday. He will take periodic breaks to feed the reindeer.

A complete list of participating companies scheduled to be at the Fargo Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is available at https://www.prideofdakota.nd.gov/events/2021FargoHSC/ by clicking “View the showcase floor map.”

A Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is also scheduled for Dec. 3-5, in the Bismarck Event Center.

Administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, the Pride of Dakota program provides member companies with cooperative marketing and promotional events, such as in-store demonstrations, Pride of Dakota Day and the Harvest and Holiday Showcases. The program also provides educational opportunities and representation at regional, national and international marketing expositions. More than 500 North Dakota companies are Pride of Dakota members.