Eventide announces plan to create one updated campus

Carrie Carney

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

The consolidation of the two care centers will offer the community the best services options

DEVILS LAKE – Eventide Senior Living Communities has announced its intent to consolidate its two care centers in Devils Lake as part of a plan to create an updated campus that will better meet the needs of current and future residents. New construction, including an additional wing at Eventide Heartland’s care center, will allow Eventide to continue to offer the highest quality care, from independent senior living to skilled nursing care, along with a new Sanford Clinic, all on one campus.

“We feel now is the ideal time to bring our services together to offer an expanded and enhanced continuum of care. We believe this is the best way to serve the community of Devils Lake, now and into the future,” explained Jon Riewer, president and CEO of Eventide Senior Living Communities.

The plan includes an additional wing to the Eventide Heartland care center and creating all private rooms. The plan also will connect the Heartland Courts senior living buildings, as well as adding a commercial kitchen and amenities to Heartland Courts. Creating one, updated care center at the Eventide Heartland campus which will allow efficiency in staffing and services.

To prepare for spring construction, the organization plans to transfer all services from its Eventide Devils Lake (Downtown) location to the Eventide Heartland campus in January. In preparing for the construction of the addition to the care center, the residents of Heartland Courts 1 (located to the west of the care center) will gradually be moved to the three other Heartland Courts buildings.

“Beginning early in the new year allows us to take time and care in moving each resident,” said Nathan Trottier, executive director of the Eventide locations in Devils Lake. “We will work with each resident and their family to ensure a safe and sensible move. All of our team members at the Eventide Devils Lake care center will be able to transfer to Eventide Heartland and we are committed to making this a smooth transition for everyone involved.”

Eventide will be hosting a community meeting on Monday, November 15 at 11 a.m. at Lake Region Community College in the Chautauqua Room. Members of the community are invited to learn more about the future of the exciting changes planned for Eventide in Devils Lake.