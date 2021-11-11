BISMARCK BUCKS 2022 THEME NIGHT

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

BISMARCK – The Bucks announced today the team's theme nights and promotions for the 2022 IFL season. In total, the Bucks currently have 7 theme and promotion nights this season that include several great promotional items that will be given away to fans at Bismarck Event Center. One additional theme night will be Fan Picked through Bucks social media and will be announced in November 30.

Below is a current list of the Bucks theme nights and giveaway items during the 2022 regular season:

• Saturday, March 19 vs. Sioux Falls Storm (Farm Rescue Night – OPENING NIGHT): Farm Rescue Night is dedicated to those who support farmers in need. Proceeds from the night's game will support area Farm Rescue efforts when crisis strikes in the form of illness, injury, or natural disaster.

• Sunday, March 27 vs. Green Bay Blizzard (TBD – FAN CHOICE): What you don’t see very regularly are nights that are a little more outside the box. So, we are trying something different and maybe a little out of the ordinary for us. March 27 will be fan chosen theme and can be found on our social channels. Winning Theme to be announced November 30th.

• Sunday, April 10 vs. Massachusetts Pirates (First Responders Night): The Bucks will host the Massachusetts Pirates honoring the Men and Women of Bucks Nation who serve as Law Enforcement Officers, Corrections Officers, Public Safety, and First Responders. All First Responders and their family’s will be offered GA game day tickets on behalf of our sponsors with an ID as a small thank you to those who serve our communities.

• Saturday, April 23 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers (Senior Scholarship Award Night): Senior Scholarship night provides an opportunity for area businesses to support students with Scholarships. Seniors will be recognized during the game on behalf of community partners. If you would like to partner on a 2022 Student scholarship, please contact the Bucks Office for more details.

• Sunday, May 1 vs. San Diego Strike Force (COOP Night): Bring your family, friends, and co-workers for an evening of fun celebrating with members of the COOP community. If you are a member of a COOP, check with them, for member ticket information.

• Saturday, May 7 vs. Green Bay Blizzard (Military Appreciation): Help us honor active and veteran military members as the Bucks take on the Blizzard. As a small thank you and to salute you our active Military, Gold Star families, Veterans and their families receive game day tickets on behalf of our sponsors with a Military ID. • Saturday, June 4 vs. Frisco Fighters (TAG’s Birthday - Kids/Mascot Day): Celebrate TAG’s Birthday at the Bucks game with TAG and all of his friends. Fans will receive a TAGs Antlers and other kid-at-heart giveaways. If you have a mascot that would like to participate, please contact the Bucks Office for more details. 923 E. Intestate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503 | www.bismarckbucks.com

• Saturday, June 25 vs. Iowa Barnstormers (Fan Appreciation Night): What better way to get the family together than a night out Tailgating with the Bucks! The night will be dedicated to thanking our fans for their passion and support all season long. Throughout the game, the Bucks will randomly select rows of fans that will receive a variety of prizes that include gift certificates to local restaurants and retailers and much more.

For more information on Bucks game day activities, tickets and more please call 701-595-0771 or visit www.bismarckbucks.com. Please note that promotions and giveaways are subject to change. The schedule can also be found on the Bucks www.bismarckbucks.com and league www.goifl.com websites. The Bucks look forward to extending a warm welcome back to the Buck’s turf in 2022.