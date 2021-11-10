Quilts on the Red Celebrates Modern and Traditional Art and Craft

Quilts on the Red is coming Friday to Saturday, Nov. 19–20, to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. North Star Quilters Guild invites the public to its biennial quilt show, which features more than 250 quilts and 30 watercolor paintings by traditional and modern artists, four special exhibits, five presentations/trunk shows, 11 quilt shops, daily basket raffles and Viewer's Choice voting. Tickets will also be offered to enter a Dresden plate quilt raffle, with the drawing to take place late Saturday at the show.

Devils Lake quilt shop Quilt Essentials will be among those who will display their work and provide demonstrations at Quilts on the Red quilt show at the Alerus Center.

The event kicks off Thursday evening with a special artist reception featuring the Watercolor Challenge. This exhibit pairs art quilt-inspired paintings by members of the River Fork Watercolor Society with art quilts in what has become a biennial challenge. A professional painter and member of the watercolor group will be discussing several of the pairings during a brief program. Advanced registration required.

The show opens to the public Friday at 9 am. Lecture and trunk shows range from traditional to modern quilting topics and practical skill-building. On Friday, November 19, Show Judge Cindy Erickson of Omaha, Nebraska, will share her love of scrap quilts and how to use collected scrap fabric to create beautiful designs during Confessions of a Scrapper at 12 noon; professional photographer and retired college professor Russ Hanson of Moorhead, Minnesota, will present techniques for taking great photographs of your work—with digital camera or phone—in Photographing Your Work at 3 pm; Cindy Erickson will return for Mad about Minis, a trunk show of miniature quilts, at 6:30 pm.

On Saturday, November 20, fiber artist and modern quilter Kim Baird of Moorhead, Minnesota, will present explain how fibers are turned into fabric and the basic properties of cotton, wool, linen, silk and synthetics as A Quick Tour of Fabrics at 11 am. Kim Baird will look at the exciting modern developments in quilting and fiber arts and their historic predecessors in What Goes Around Comes Around at 2 pm.

Several vendors from around the region will be providing demonstrations of quilting and sewing techniques. Topics include Piecing with Wool, Making Gnomes, trimming triangles, fabric and quilt care, and half log cabins. In addition, visitors are invited to try out new sewing and long-arm quilting machines.

Three special exhibits will be displayed throughout the two-day quilt show. The watercolor challenge with River Fork Watercolor Society returns with a new twist and 60 original works of art. Local quilters and watercolor artists have created a quilt or a painting featuring a Grand Forks or East Grand Forks landmark. With a different theme each year, these watercolor-quilt pairings have created much interest in the past two quilt shows, and are being featured for a third time.

The second special exhibit, Salute to Essential Workers Challenge, honors professions or persons who have made a difference in our region or in our world during the pandemic. The Guild opened this exhibit to entries from the broader community.

For the last special exhibit, ``A Periodic Table of Pandemic Beverages, Guild members “reinvented” the periodic table by replacing the actual element with their favorite beverages. This concept was well received, and the quilt guild members have had lots of fun creating it.

The main exhibit will comprise more than 210 quilts hanging in the ballroom at the Alerus Center. Entries are coming from across North Dakota and Minnesota, with a few from the East Coast and southwest United States. Most of the quilts are entered in one of the judged categories: Miniature Quilts, Traditionally Pieced Quilts, Modern Quilts, Home Decor and Wearables, Holiday Themed, First-Time Entrant, Junior, and Art Quilts, along with several more. Show goers are encouraged to nominate their favorite quilt for the Viewers' Choice Award, one of 11 special prize ribbons to be awarded in this year’s show.

All events will be taking place at the Alerus Event Center in Grand Forks, ND. Admission prices are $6.00/day or $10.00 for a 2-day pass. Children under 12 are free. Lectures are $12.00 plus admission. For more information, or to pre-purchase tickets, go to www.northstarquilters.org. Photos and background on quilt shops and lectures on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/northstarquilters.org/

North Star Quilters Guild is a not-for-profit volunteer organization dedicated to the art and craft of quilting. Its mission is to provide the opportunity for education, appreciation and advancement of the art of quilting, service to others and fellowship. The Guild is open to anyone.