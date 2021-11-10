Feed transportation cost-share program applications open

BISMARCK – Applications are now open for a program that will reimburse eligible producers for a portion of feed transportation expenses. The emergency feed transportation assistance program will aid producers who do not qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program (ELAP). The state program will aid producers who have specific transportation costs associated with moving livestock or feed.

“The drought drastically reduced forage production and many producers have had to purchase and transport supplemental feed,” Goehring said. “This program will assist producers who have transportation costs for feed or co-products hauled less than 25 miles, silage hauled any distance and moving breeding livestock to a feed source.”

Transportation costs for purchased feed or feed put up outside of normal operation due to loss of feed incurred between April 8, 2021, and November 30, 2021, will be eligible. Feed must be used for the purposes of the producer’s own livestock operation.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements and details on the program, visit www.nd.gov/ndda/eftap. Producers with further questions may email haytransport@nd.gov or call 1-844-642-4752. Applications are available on the Department of Agriculture’s website at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/eftap and will close Dec. 15, 2021.