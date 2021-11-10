Devils Lake local included in 2021 Military Academy nominees

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer announced his nominees to be appointed to the U.S. military academies including a local Devils Lake

“One of the great joys of serving North Dakota in Congress is nominating some of our best young patriots for appointments to our military academies," Cramer said. "We send our best of the best when young North Dakotans attend our outstanding academies.

Cramer nominated Devils Lake's Jacob Shomento for the U.S. Air Force Academy. Shomento is involved in Honor Society, hockey, track, golf, and yearbook. The son of Tony and Teri Schomento, the academy nominee is interested in aviation and aerospace.

Cramer also nominated Jillian Brodeur, of Minot, for the U.S. Naval Academy and Elizabeth Corcoran, of Grand Forks, for the U.S. Military Academy (West Point). Brodeur is daughter of Space Force Col. Scott Brodeur and Jillian Brodeur and is involved in cheerleading, wrestling, track and field. She is a member of National Honor Society and Student Council and is interested in being a fighter pilot. Corcoran is daughter of Michael and Gwendolyn Corcoran and is involved with Student Council, Choir, National Honor Society, theatre, aviation club, and cross country, as well as a Special Olympics volunteer. She is interested in engineering.

"After visiting with Jillian, Jacob, and Elizabeth, I am honored and grateful they are willing to answer the call to serve," the senator said. "They will be great ambassadors of our state." s