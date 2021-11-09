First snow in Devils Lake expected Thursday. Here’s a look at the forecast

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake's season of sunshine and cooler weather is forecasted to be at its end as weather analyst forecast the first fall of snow to hit the area Thursday morning with another day of snow soon to follow on Saturday.

Currently Devils Lake is in the middle of "area of potential winter impacts" caused by a low pressure system moving northeast, according to the National Weather Service. The service said accumulating snow was possible for much of northern, central, and eastern North Dakota Thursday through Friday.

"Overall accumulations look to be light, although may approach 2+ inches for some areas. Strong winds may also accompany this system, with gusts over 40 MPH possible at times," The National Weather Service in Bismark said.

The pressure system is expected to last into the weekend with temperatures dropping drastically following with the high for the area in the lower 30's to high 20's. Low's for the area next week are expected to drop below 20 degrees going so far down as 10 degrees on the 20th.

The NWSB is requesting all take precautions on the road and prepare their homes for winter conditions.

The forecast ahead:

Wednesday November 10:

High 40°, low 29°

Chance of rain: 92%

Winds at SSE 13 mph

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. for the evening, cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday, November 11: Veteran's Day

High: 33°, low 24°

Chance of snow: 66%

Cloudy and windy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible. for the evening, Blustery with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.

Sunrise 7:37 am

Sunset 5:01 pm

Friday, November 12:

High 29°, low 20°

Chance of rain/snow 24%

Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. In the evening, overcast. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday, November 13:

High 26°, low 16°

Chance of snow 54%

Occasional snow showers. High 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. In the evening, mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Sunday, November 14:

High 26°, low 15°

Overcast. High 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. in the evening, mostly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday, November 15:

High 30°, low 21°

Mainly cloudy. High around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. In the evening, mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday, November 16:

High 36°, low 27°

Mostly cloudy. High 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, In the evening, mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Wednesday, November 17:

High 33°, low 20°

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. In the evening, a few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday, November 18:

Partly cloudy. High 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. In the evening, a few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday, November 19:

High 26°, low 12°

Mostly cloudy. High 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. In the evening, Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday, November 20:

High 23°, 11°

Partly to mostly cloudy. High 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. In the evening, partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday, November 21:

Mainly cloudy. High 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. In the evening, mostly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.