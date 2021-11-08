What's on the Shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club will be reading Color Blind written by Tom Dunkel. Book discussion will be on December 1 at 5:30 pm at the Library Community Room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Thank You Veterans, Honoring All Who Served, Native American Authors.

The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Adult Fiction). There’s chaos in Hollywood at the end of the New Year’s Eve countdown. Working her graveyard shift, LAPD detective Renée Ballard waits out the traditional rain of lead as hundreds of revelers shoot their guns into the air. Only minutes after midnight, Ballard is called to a scene where a hardworking auto shop owner has been fatally hit by a bullet in the middle of a crowded street party. Ballard quickly concludes that the deadly bullet could not have fallen from the sky and that it is linked to another unsolved murder; a case at one time worked by Detective Harry Bosch.

The Christmas Promise by Richard Paul Evans (Adult Fiction). On the night of her high school graduation, Richelle Bach’s father gives her and her identical twin sister, Michelle, matching opal necklaces. “These opals look identical,” he tells them, “but the fire inside each is completely unique—just like the two of you.” Indeed, the two sisters couldn’t be more different, and their paths diverge as they embark on adulthood. Years pass, until—at their father’s behest—they both come home for Christmas. What happens then forever damages their relationship, and Richelle vows never to see or speak to her sister again.

Never by Ken Follett (Adult Fiction). Every catastrophe begins with a little problem that doesn’t get fixed.” So says Pauline Green, president of the United States, in Follett’s nerve-racking drama of international tension. A shrinking oasis in the Sahara Desert; a stolen US Army drone; an uninhabited Japanese island; and one country’s secret stash of deadly chemical poisons: all these play roles in a relentlessly escalating crisis. Struggling to prevent the outbreak of world war are a young woman intelligence officer; a spy working undercover with jihadists; a brilliant Chinese spymaster; and Pauline herself, beleaguered by a populist rival for the next president election.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: TUESDAYS @11am & WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30am

NO STORY TIME ON WED., NOV. 10th

GRADES 9-12 DROP-IN EVENT -THURS., NOV. 18- 2021 3:30 – 4:45pm

CRAFTS & GAMES

‘GIVING BACK PROJECT’

GRADES K – 4 DROP-IN EVENT- SAT., NOV. 20- -11am – 12:45pm

CRAFTS & GAMES

‘GIVING BACK PROJECT’

MOVIE @THE LIBRARY- FRI., NOV. 25, 20211:00 – 2:30

SPIRIT: UNTAMED THE MOVIE (RATED PG)