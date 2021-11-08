Saturday crash on Highway 2 kills two people and injuries two more

DEVILS LAKE - On Saturday November 6, a Dodge Ram was traveling the wrong way on Hwy 2 near Williston, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided head on with traveling westbound on Hwy 2.

Near MM 41 the Dodge collided head on with the Toyota, while a Ford, which was also traveling westbound was struck by debris. The driver of the Toyota and a juvenile passenger died from injuries sustained in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene. A 3rd passenger of the Toyota was injured and transferred by ambulance to CHI Hospital in Williston with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured. The driver of the Dodge was injured as a result of the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to CHI Hospital in Williston.

The Driver of the Dodge was charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Hwy 2 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours for on scene investigation and to clear the vehicles involved. This crash remains under investigation by the NDHP